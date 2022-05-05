ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sheriff needs MT experience

 
May 5, 2022



Editor,

Regarding the sheriff’s race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley.

Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time.Lanny Hensley was appointe...



Reader Comments(1)

Cougarridge writes:

Sorry Rube, but this is not true. In Eastern Sanders County (Hot Springs & Lone Pine) we have given up trying to get service from the CURRENT sheriff. I can give many instances where the sheriff is unconcerned about details of accidents - including the whereabouts of a driver (convicted felon on parole who then stole a truck from a local rancher); people regularly doing 80+mph on our 35mph roads despite repeated requests for speed enforcement receive nothing. We need someone new!

05/04/2022, 5:13 pm

 
 
 

