Blue Hawk Colton Wormwood watches his fairway shot during the St. Regis Invitational April 28.

Ellie Baxter won the girls' division with a score of 91 at the Trestle Creek Golf Course.

"The kids had some better weather to golf and they are improving," Coach Doree Thilmony said.

Ellie Baxter was first place at the St. Regis Invitational. Coach Thilmony said sophomore Cael Thilmony is...