OFF THEY GO – A horde of bison runners take off from the starting line in the Dixon Bison Stampede.

by Ed Moreth

There was a bison stampede some five miles from the Bison Range through the town of Dixon, but no one was hurt, although a few people were out of breath and might have been sore the next day.

The stampeders weren't buffaloes, they were humans participating in Dixon's annual Bison...