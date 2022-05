GOOD THROW – Noxon Little Cougar Miles Mercer makes an accurate toss to first to get the Plains batter out.

The Noxon Little Cougars Rookies team claimed a 7-4 victory over the Plains McGowan Grocery at Amundson Sports Complex at Plains last Monday.

Rookies is only the second level of youth baseball in Montana after T-ball. In Rookies, coaches of the batting team feed a pitching machine. The batters...