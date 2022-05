OLDEST GUN – Kevin Hill, owner of Kevin Hill Auction Service, works on the crowd to up the price of a Winchester Model 1890 rifle shown by his wife, Patricia.

More than 600 people gathered at the Sanders County Fairgrounds Saturday to take a look at thousands of items that were part of an estate and collectibles auction put on by Kevin Hill Auction Service.

Of those, 389 people from throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington registered for the bidding,...