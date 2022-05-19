Michael and Susannah Zentz of Thompson Falls are excited to announce the birth of their son, Beren Joseph Zentz, born May 10, 2022. Beren was born at 9:52 a.m., measuring 21 inches long and weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Beren joins brother Locke and sister Cosette.

“For this child I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.” – 1 Samuel 1:27.

The family would like to thank their midwife Julia Weaver (website: fromabove.gifts) for a wonderful birth experience.