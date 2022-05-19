ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Beren Joseph Zentz

 
May 19, 2022



Michael and Susannah Zentz of Thompson Falls are excited to announce the birth of their son, Beren Joseph Zentz, born May 10, 2022. Beren was born at 9:52 a.m., measuring 21 inches long and weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Beren joins brother Locke and sister Cosette.

“For this child I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.” – 1 Samuel 1:27.

The family would like to thank their midwife Julia Weaver (website: fromabove.gifts) for a wonderful birth experience.

 
