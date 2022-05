Brita Olson with Lower Clark Fork Watershed Group (left) , Emily Baker with Eastern Sanders County Conservation District and Sarah Busmire with Green Mountain Conservation District handed out free seeds at Limberlost Brewery in Thompson Falls.

Last week, conservation districts in Sanders County teamed up to host a series of free seed handout events as part of their Pollinator Initiative to help support pollinator habitats in the area. Eastern Sanders County Conservation District (ESCCD) and Green Mountain Conservation District (GMCD) t...