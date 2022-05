TRAGIC SPOT – American Legion Post 52 members Bill Beck (left) and Bob Kunch place a new aluminum cross atop a post along Prospect Creek Drive near Thompson Falls.

Members of the American Legion at Thompson Falls spent a few hours working on marker crosses along Prospect Creek Road last Friday morning.

It was a chilly time as Bill Beck of Plains and Bob Kunch of Thompson Falls, both members of American Legion Post 52 of Thompson Falls, worked a few feet of...