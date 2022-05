Wrestler Angle makes school history

Sanders County athletes have signed letters of intent to continue competing at the college level. Plains senior Taylor Angle signs her letter of intent surrounded by her family and coaches last week.

Taylor Angle has had a lot of first in her wrestling career. She was part of the first girls wrestling team at Plains High School, wrestling in the first girls state tournaments in Montana, and now is the first girl from Plains to sign on to wrestle at the college level.

Angle will be returnin...