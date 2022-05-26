Question of the Week

APRIL BATEMAN - “I think they are wonderful, they are overworked and underpaid. We owe everything to them!”

JAMIE McKENZIE, Trout Creek - “Thank you for your service!”

RON FISHER, Thompson Falls - “Thank you to all of those guys and gals because there are lots of women involved too, that kept us able to keep some of them alive so that they could do their work that they had to do. A lot of them gave everything they had and they died.”

JERRY WEILAND, Trout Creek - “I would like to thank them for their service. I wish that they weren't so underappreciated as much as they are by some. Every time I see them I make sure to thank them for their service.”

DAGMAR WIEGELE, Thompson Falls - “I appreciate all the sacrifices that they are making and for their families. As an ex-military wife I know what they're going through. I just want them to know that we really appreciate them and we stand behind them”

JOHN TORRES, Thompson Falls - “Thank you to those who served and those who are no longer with us, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”