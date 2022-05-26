Satellite offices to assist voters

The primary election is less than two weeks away, and hundreds of absentee ballots have been casted by Sanders County voters.

Of the 6,293 absentee ballots mailed in Sanders County, 19% (1,169) had been received by the county elections office as of Tuesday morning. Absentee ballots can be mailed (the elections office recommends mailing by May 26) or dropped off at the courthouse or two election satellite offices in the county.

The Sanders County Election Office is operating two satellite offices in the county. The first is open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Hot Springs Indian Senior Center, 214 North Spring Street, in Hot Springs. The second is open Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Dixon Community Center, 405 blanket Hawk Street in Dixon Agency. County Election Administrator Nichol Scribner said that at the satellite offices, residents can register to vote and drop off their absentee ballots. This can also be done Monday through Friday at the courthouse. The satellite offices also will be open Monday, June 6, 9 a.m. to noon, and can be used by anyone in the county.

Voters will cast ballots in several local races in the primary, including county sheriff and two county commissioner positions. Those races will be narrowed to two candidates each who will face off in November’s general election.

Polling places in Sanders County will be open on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling places include: Heron Community Center, Noxon Community Ambulance Service building, Trout Creek School, Thompson Falls Community Center, Plains-Paradise Senior Center, Hot Springs Senior Center and the Dixon Senior Center.