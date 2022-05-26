TF receives remaining sewer funding

The City of Thompson Falls has received funding from the USDA Rural Development program for phases three and four of the community wastewater project.

Rural Development announced last week that the city will receive two loans for a combined total of just over $3 million, as well as a grant for $6.495 million through the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program. The funding completes the requirements to start work on the final phases of the project.

“USDA Rural Development is helping fund critical infrastructure in rural areas to provide safe drinking water and reduce waste pollution in our rivers and groundwater,” said Kathleen Williams, Rural Development Director in Montana. “We often take for granted that we’ll get clean water when we turn on the tap, and that our toilets will work, but all that takes focused investment and expert operation of drinking water and wastewater systems. We are honored to be part of these solutions in rural Montana, and commend the dedicated experts who operate these systems.”

Construction for the wastewater project continues this year on phases one and two of the community sewer project. This includes upgrades to the treatment facility and lagoons, as well as connecting homes to the system that are above the railroad tracks and to the west of Grove Street. Phases three and four will include connecting the remaining properties in Thompson Falls to the community system. At the May city council meeting, Mayor Mark Sheets said the final phases will go out to bid next year, with completion in 2024.