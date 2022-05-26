Leona Marie (Bruce) Ressler

Leona Ressler, long-time resident of Trout Creek, Montana, passed away on the morning of May 14, 2022. She was born Leona Marie Bruce on December 25, 1930, in Yuma, Colorado, and married Kenneth Ray Ressler in 1947 in Dayton, Washington. In 1962, Leona, Kenneth and their six children moved from Ritzville, Washington, to Trout Creek and made it their home. Over the past 60 years, Leona worked in the local Trout Creek community and had numerous friends, she was a member and president of the Trout Creek Seniors Center for several happy years.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth in 1986 and her son, Noah Lee Ressler in 2021. She is survived by five children: Barbara Halle of Trout Creek; Sandra (Ressler) and Victor (Skip) Ulver of Deer Park, Washingotn; John and Diane Ressler of Sandpoint, Idaho; Katherine (Ressler) and Norman Grim of Klammath Falls, Oregon; and Emma Ressler of Melton, Washington. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grand children and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held for Leona and her son Noah at Whitepine Cemetery on June 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. Following the service, there will be a gathering for friends and family at the Trout Creek Senior Center.