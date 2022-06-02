Blue Hawks reflect on high school at graduation

Sunday marked a momentous occasion as family and friends gathered at Thompson Falls High School to celebrate the graduating class of 2022. The commencement ceremony in the school's gymnasium was filled with commemoration and accolades. "Fifty students started their senior year last fall and 100 percent of them are graduating here today," said principal Jodi Morgan.

Twenty-eight students who received scholarships and awards were recognized at the ceremony and Morgan said the students, as a collective, earned a total of $614,170. A total of 167 Flathead Valley Community College Running Start credits were also earned by students.

This year's class salutatorian, Tyler Battles, addressed his classmates and urged them to find the path that fits them the best. "Graduation is more of a beginning than an end," he said. "Our teenage years don't define what we will become." Battles chose to keep his speech short by letting people know his plans after the ceremony. "There are fish up Thompson River calling my name," he said.

Valedictorian Olivia Pirnat said for her, senior year came and went in a flash. Pirnat reminisced over her four years in high school including her experiences navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. "These past four years have been some of the most unpredictable but I can reminisce back to some of the good times," she said. "When I walk off this stage, we as the class of 2022 are given the opportunity to seize the day. What do you plan on doing with your life once you flip your tassel over?"

This year's commencement speaker was science teacher Eric Nygaard. "There is one lecture I've been giving for years when it comes to getting the most out of your high school years and the rest of your life for that matter," he said. "The mantra goes like this, don't be a cupcake, be beef jerky." Nygaard used the analogy to urge the seniors to choose thriving activities that will make them smarter, better and tougher, as he told each student to reach under their chairs to pull out a bag of beef jerky. "Most importantly, don't forget to be kind and useful, and even better than useful, hopeful," Nygaard said to end his speech.

Senior Ben Croft took the stage on behalf of his class to say goodbye to two faculty members who will be leaving the school this year. Haile Ward, the school's music teacher, and Pam Peters, the school's librarian and an English teacher, were ushered up on stage for a final hug before Croft presented them with flowers.

Ellison Pardee addressed the parents, teachers and guardians of her classmates. "From tying our shoes to blowing our noses, you've been there since day one," she said. "Thank you for all you do and we love you endlessly." Students then dispersed among the crowd to hand out a rose to their respective families.

Superintendent Bud Scully presented the Thompson Falls graduating class of 2022 before inviting Trae Thilmony up on stage to give the final few words. "We will all go our separate ways, chasing different goals," he said. "I'm just thankful I got to be a part of so many great lives. Thompson Falls class of 2022, it's been stupendous. I'm beyond grateful to celebrate one last moment with you." Thilmony then led his fellow classmates as they tossed their caps in the air bringing the commencement ceremony to a close.