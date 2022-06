Teacher Evelyn Laws delivered the commencement address at Plains High School. Laws taught the Class of 2022 as freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

The Plains High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas on Sunday. The 31 graduates gathered in the high school gymnasium with family, friends and staff to celebrate their graduation.

Superintendent Thom Chisholm pointed out a designated seat left empty to honor the memory of former class...