SPECIAL MEETING – Janie McFadgen explains her problems with the county commissioners' offer of $550,000 toward the sewer. From left are Pernel Elaine Chapman, Dewey Arnold, McFadgen and Terry Caldwell.

The Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise Board turned down the county's gift of the $550,000 for the proposed sewer project, which would have eliminated the annual $185 tax a year for 40 years for every property owner of Paradise.

Nearly 50 people attended a special board meeting at the...