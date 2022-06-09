Hot Springs food truck serves farm to fork fare

David Mas operates the FriggnFulla food truck, which will be serving up burgers and more at Homesteader Days in Hot Springs this weekend.

By building their foothold in Montana's ever growing food scene, food trucks have given foodies the chance to explore new dishes and escape traditional routine by broadening the palate. While the state is home to numerous food trucks that can be found at festivals, events or even parked alongside the road on a sunny day, one Hot Springs based food truck will be starting the season during the 73rd annual Homesteader Days during the weekend of June 10-12.

FriggnFulla, owned by Hot Springs resident David Max, serves up farm to fork dishes made fresh from ingredients raised on his own Valhalla Farm. "I like to make dishes that will stretch people's tastes a little bit," Max said. The owner takes what he has available on his farm as well as what is in season on other local farms and prepares a meal that he hopes will help expand people's knowledge and taste of food.

Max made his debut in the food truck scene back in 2018 at the Missoula farmers market and has since traveled around the northwest part of the state focusing on and catering to large events. Operations came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. "I try to do three to five events a week during May through September, but 2020 was a nice forced break that allowed me to focus on the farm," he said.

The owner plans on attending this year's Flathead Cherry Festival in Polson with the desire of getting in the Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish. Max attended the popular music festival last year and says while it was a big undertaking, it was still a successful event and is ready to head back this year.

Alongside beef and yak burgers, those who visit the FriggnFulla food truck will have the chance to taste a couple other specially prepared items on the menu, such as a BraunSchweiger Sandwich. Max says on this sandwich you will see bacon, liver sausage, onions, barrel aged mustard, mayo and greens. Other items on the menu include an Irish Banger sandwich, a Barbados Lamb Tzatziki burger and poutine with freshly picked morels.

"Growing up in Philly has influenced what I like to eat and cook," Max said. "I just want to have really good food." With seasonal pesto, grass fed butter, farm fresh mint and bone broth made in-house, Max's passion for quality food made from quality ingredients shines through in all his dishes.

"I remember my very first item on the menu was poutine," he said. "My inspiration just comes from my experience working on other farms. It's not because I'm a really good cook, even though I have picked up some tricks along the way, it's because what I cook with is fresh and organic."

Max says "no" to msg, fillers and corn syrup. "Everything that goes into a dish is really high-quality ingredients and it makes for a really delicious meal," he said. "What I really love is talking to people about the farm and our sustainable practices. When you come to the food truck, I want people to feel full, nourished and satisfied with their meal."

Find FriggnFulla on Facebook for all food related updates.