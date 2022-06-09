Walking by Faith

Finding a spiritual home

When we look around and see all the chaos, turmoil and what may seem like the end of the world, we have to wonder where is the Lord in all of this? The answer is simple, He is everywhere. He is especially in the churches of His believers. Living in Hot Springs, Montana, is not for the weak. I found this out the hard way. Being an Independent, Fundamental Baptist (with a hint of Pentecostal), I found it very difficult to find a church that was full of the spirit and serving the Lord in their hearts, homes and community.

Fervently I prayed both personally and openly at my Baptist church outside of town for the Lord to send Hot Springs a Baptist church that preached the true world of the Lord, wasn’t afraid to preach on sin and ready to roll up their sleeves and dig into the despair of the lost in our town. I prayed for over year and a half. During this time, an old church building went on the market next to the Symes Hotel and shortly thereafter sold to a private party. I remember walking by dreaming I had the money to buy it and start a church, something I really knew nothing about, but figured the Lord would do most of the leg work. Well that dream came and went, or so it seemed.

Fast forward to Monday, May 9, when the Lord put it on Pastor JR Thompson’s heart from Lighthouse Baptist Church in Superior. to visit our town and survey the presence of God. I received a text from a dear sister in Christ with a picture of their flyer and I immediately contacted them ready to be boots on the ground for whatever they needed to reach the people here. Our conversation quickly turned into starting a new church as it was evident Hot Springs was desperately in need of a bible preaching Baptist church. Of course, there isn’t much real estate available these days, especially for a church. But the Lord reminded me of that old church building. I contacted our local real estate agent and asked if she could get in touch with the owners and inquire if they might lease the space. Well, as the Lord would have it, one thing turned into another and we secured the space and within weeks furnished it and had our first service this last Sunday, June 5, with an amazing turnout. Even more amazing, a single mom with her sweet baby girl attended and decided that day to accept Christ as her Lord and Savior. It was truly a spirit filled day and the presence of the Lord was felt by all who attended.

This world may constantly be changing, but the word of God and the truth never changes. Psalms 33:4 tells us ”For the word of the Lord is right; and all his works are done in truth.”. Not only is the word of God the absolute truth, but it is powerful! “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even the dividing asunder of soul and spirit….” (Hebrews 4:12 KJV)

It is profitable to also remember we do not have to conform to this world to reach the lost, it is quite the opposite. The Lord says “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” (Romans 12:2, KJV). The house of the Lord is not a rock concert, a house of merchandise, nor a place to hear what you want. Because if it were than all we would hear is ways for us to justify our sin and exploit the merciful grace of our Lord through the blood shed by Jesus Christ. The house of the Lord is meant to teach you how to transform yourself through His word and to not walk in the lusts of the flesh, but in the spirit of truth. God’s truth. Being a Christian is not for the weak, but for those willing to take up their cross, deny themselves their fleshly desires and follow Christ up the narrow path to the gates of heaven.

The Bible has not and will never go out of style. Hot Springs Baptist Church preaches the true word of God as it is written in the King James Bible and sings old-fashion hymns. If you want to see the Lord, visit a Baptist church or any other New Testament church on fire for the Lord and listen to the testimonies of its members and you will see how the Lord is working every day in the lives of those who love Him. Hot Springs Baptist church is proof God is alive. Our God isn’t dead, He is alive, well and will never forsake all those who call upon His name.

If you are reading this article and you do not know for sure you are going to heaven, please reach out so I can show you in the Bible or direct you to your local New Testament believing church to show you how you can know for sure you are going to heaven. If you would like to visit our new church in Hot Springs, please visit HotSpringsBaptistChurch.com for service times.

Heather Piper owns The Foxhole Heather encourages you to reach out with questions or feedback at [email protected]