FWP asks for help deterring bears

With spring comes blooming flowers and trees, the promise of sunshine, and the risk of attracting wildlife into your yards.

Kim Annis, bear manager with Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), reports there have been several reports of bear conflicts within the city of Thompson falls. "We have already moved two bears out of town, and two others are still getting into garbage," Annis said. The two bears were captured and relocated form the east side of Thompson Falls.

Annis urged residents to help reduce the issues with bears by being proactive with their trach. "All of the conflicts started with garbage that is readily accessible outside people's houses," she noted, adding that one bear did break into a plastic shed to access trash.

Annis said it's important for people to put garbage into a structure such as a shed or garage if they are able. "That's all it takes," she stated.

"Capturing and relocating bears isn't the solution, it's just the band-aid to the primary problem of readily available garbage," Annis said. "I'm asking folks that have the ability to secure their garbage inside a structure with four walls, a roof and a door to please do so." If residents don't have a structure in which to put garbage, there are still options to be proactive and reduce the number of bear conflicts. If people have garbage pickup service, that company can provide bear-resistant containers. For people who haul their own trash, FWP can assist.

"This issue is not something that Thompson Falls should be having year in and year out. Every spring and fall we deal with bears getting into garbage in Thompson Falls. We need that to end," said Annis. "It needs to be a community effort." She said she will be meeting with city officials to address the issue city-wide and help people finds ways to secure their trash. She noted that people need to be willing to make a change in order to reduce the number of bears in town. "If you have the capability to store the garbage inside a shed or garage, please make that choice to do so," she emphasized. "Otherwise bears will continue to come into town. It's more of a garbage and people issue rather than a bear issue." She also said that no other towns are having the same issues with garbage and bears, noting it is specific to Thompson Falls.

Bird feeders and pet food also can attract bears. Annis said FWP does not recommend feeding birds in the summer when bears are around. Pet food left outside, particularly cat food, will be discovered at some point by wildlife. "If it attracts your cat or dog or a skunk, it will attract deer and bears." Annis added. She recommends hanging bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders, at least 10 feet high and four feet away from a climbable structure. "It will still attract bears, but they won't be able to get to it," she explained.

Fruit trees can also be a problem when it comes to bears. Annis said people need to think now about where their fruit trees are and how much those trees will attract more and different bears in the fall. She said residents can knock off blooms now if they don't plan on using the fruit or consider picking the fruit when it is green and getting rid of it. "People need to think about that now before we have ripe fruit." Annis also said that deer congregating in people's yards can be an issue, as that brings the risk of having a bear or mountain lion come in to get fawns.

Annis said that residents looking for help to prevent bears on their property can call her at (406) 291-1320. Also call Annis to report bear sightings or conflicts on your property with bears.