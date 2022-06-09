Letty Elizabeth Marich

July 29, 1930 -

May 25, 2022

Wife, Sister, Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother

Letty's life began in the tiny town of Circle, Montana, and most of her life was spent within the state of Montana. She raised her children on the farm at Whitepine where she and her husband Andy lived the majority of their children's childhoods. She farmed with Andy, taking care of the cooking, baking, gardening and all the things that country living requires.

When the family moved to Thompson Falls, she made her home a happy place, continuing to take care of her husband of 71 years, as well as working at the local bakery and sandwich shop, entertaining family and friends.

Letty and Andy enjoyed traveling, camping, playing card games and fishing with friends and family. There are many fish stories that were shared by all. Her greatest joy in life was her family, which included three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In the last season of her life she began to paint and spent many hours working on each of her projects. She specially enjoyed bird watching from her dining room and back porch. She also spent time planting and caring for the flowers in her yard. Visiting with her neighbors and friends gave her a lot of pleasure.

Letty was preceded in death by her husband, Andy. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Bob) Guenzler. Family; Barb (Bob) Thomas, Chrystal (Dusty) Murphy, Dean Owens and JD Murphy, Russ Thomas and Kimberly Thomas; Lee Marich (Pia Aker), David (Tracy) and Rylee Marich, Lynn (Blake), Elizabeth and Connor Stewart, Joe (Emma) Marich, Gary, Molly and Aubrey Marich and Laura (Nick) Ganatos.

She appreciated each of her family members and loved their visits throughout the years. Most of all she wished for all of the family to live happy lives.

A memorial service will be held at the Whitepine Community Church, Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m., followed by graveside internment. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Whitepine Grange Hall directly following the services.

Memorials may be directed to the Clark Fork Valley Hospice Care, 10 Kruger Road Plains, MT 59859 or the Sanders County Museum, P.O. Box 774, Thompson Falls, MT 59873.