Gary Moe drives over an obstacle during the Elks blindfolded side-by-side challenge on Saturday as Travis Whisenhunt (right) watches.

Driving blindfolded over and around obstacles with someone next to you navigating may not sound like the best idea, but for participants Saturday at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge, driving a side-by-side blindfolded was a thrill and a challenge.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks Club held their fi...