CROSS-COUNTRY JOURNEY

A group of young men stopped in Thompson Falls last week on their Journey of Hope. The 26 cyclists and crew members spent Friday night at the Thompson Falls High School after traveling 90 miles from Sandpoint that day. The group is traveling across the country on bicycles with the goal of ending up in Washington, D.C., in mid August. The cyclists are part of the Ability Experience organization. Their mission is to spread awareness and support people with disabilities. Throughout the trip, the group conducts friendship visits with communities. In Thompson Falls, the Chamber of Commerce provided dinner for the group Friday. The group was on day 11 of their journey when they stopped in Thompson Falls, and got to the high school just prior to a large thunderstorm. Follow the Journey of Hope team at http://www.ability

experience.org.