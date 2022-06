MAKING CONTACT – Kevin Kerr of Plains makes contact with a ham radio operator in Florida during Field Day at Power Park in Thompson Falls while Jim Fey works on a digital contact.

To ham it up was all part of the game for a group of people who spent the day in Thompson Falls hoping to talk to as many people as possible – and distance was not an issue.

Nearly a dozen members of the Clark Fork Amateur Radio Club set up their ham radios at Power Park on Saturday as part o...