Local bowlers honored

The 2021-22 bowling season ended with an awards banquet at the Rimrock Lanes restaurant on April 14. The event included election of officers and presentation of awards from the city-associated tournament.

In this year’s tournament, Bernie’s Auto grabbed first place in the men’s team category, Dolls With Balls in the women’s team category and the Wobbly Ballers picked up the mixed team category first-place win.

The men’s doubles winners were Ron Beaty and Bernie Groshong, Karissa and Anglie Lowe won the women’s doubles division and the mixed doubles champs were Ron and Yvonne Hawkinson.

Ricky Hagedorn and Simone Schilthuis won the men’s and women’s singles divisions. First-place winners in all events, men’s and women’s, were Ricky Hagedorn and Karissa Lowe.

Four participants earned the Bowler of the Year Award. This honor goes to people who support bowling in every way. The four recipients of the title this year were Anita and Cody Brown, and Ron and Yvonne Hawkinson.

Mariah Davis earned the Rookie Award for the 2021-2022 season and Ron Beaty was named to the Hall of Fame.

Also recognized were several local bowlers who went to Missoula for the state tournament. Teams that finished in the Top 20 were Dolls With Balls (12th place), NASCAR Freaks (14th) and Talk of the Town (15th).

Women’s doubles contenders in their respective divisions were Angie Lowe and Shelly Wrightson (6th place), Linda Pavilik and Koko Herried (16th), and Judy Stevenson and Judy Jennison (20th). Renee Klinger placed 19th in the women’s singles category. Shelly Wrightson and Kerry Schwarz earned 6th and 14th places, respectively, in the Women’s All Event.

This year’s state senior tournament will be held in Miles City. This event will be a six-game singles tournament open to bowlers 50 years and older. In 2023, the event will be in Hamilton. The location of the women’s tournament for 2023 will be in Butte. The association board also approved scholarships for three high school seniors at the banquet in April.

For more information on bowling leagues, contact Ricky Hagedorn at (406) 396-2991, Ginger Ward at (406) 827-4597, or Rimrock Lanes at (406) 827-3536. Adult bowling leagues start in September, and youth bowling begins in December.