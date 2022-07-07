Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO • JUNE 28, 1917

BIG CROWDS THE FOURTH

All Events of Celebration Passed Off in Pleasant Manner

The celebration was a success. A big and happy crowd attended and from every indication and all reports no one failed to have a good time.

In the forenoon the crowd gathered rapidly, practically everyone coming in automobiles. From Wallace and other Idaho towns many parties came and from the west end of the county and east as far as Dixon. The Plains band arrived about 10:30 and the parade was formed for 11 o'clock. Decorated cars, Boy Scouts and a band making up the procession. Many of the cars were very prettily decorated.

Immediately after the parade the crowd gathered in front of the Ward Hotel for the speaking exercises.

The ball game was the next event of interest. The entire celebration crowd adjourned to the grounds east of town and yelled themselves hoarse during an exciting game. Thompson Falls was an easy winner over Plains, scoring 7 to the visitors' 1. The game was marred by only one unpleasantness. In the third inning a close decision by the umpire called forth the ire of the Plains folks. After a quarter an hour of jangling the score was allowed and the game proceeded. The winner won the purse of $75.

The log rolling contest scheduled for immediately after the ball game failed to materialize. The street sports were the next attraction and a big crowd gathered on Railroad Avenue to watch the horse races, foot races and tug-of war. The winners of several events were as follows:

First horse race: Horse belonging to Chas. Walker of Plains, prize $10. Second horse race: Leo Wolf of Belknap won first prize of $5. Tug-of-war: five men from Thompson Falls versus five men from Plains, won. Other races were – 50-yard dash, 100-yard dash, 25-yard dash, boys potato race, boys sack race, girls sack race.

In the evening the dance at the rink hall attracted a crowd that filled the floor to overflowing.

40 YEARS AGO • JULY 1, 1982

FOURTH CELEBRATION STARTS FRIDAY

There's no reason to leave town this Fourth of July weekend. All the celebrating you could possibly handle will be right here in Thompson Falls.

Participant or spectator, the action starts Friday night with a softball tournament.

Saturday's main event will be a parade down Main Street starting at noon. The line-up so far includes a color guard, the Thompson Falls queen and court, Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl, clowns, novelty and antique entries, bikes, horses, logging trucks, emergency vehicles. There will also be some "good guys" and "bad guys" on hand.

It is still possible to enter the parade. Just be at the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. After the parade there will be a turtle race in the courthouse parking lot. You must provide your own turtle.

Sunday afternoon's activities take place at Previs Field. At 1:30 there will be a soap box derby. Children's and adult games will take place throughout the afternoon. 4-H club members will be selling food and next door there will be an "orange julius" booth. A horseshoe tournament, coordinated by Chuck Smith and Joe Ferkovich, will start at 5 p.m. At six, bingo swings into action, sponsored by the Lions Club.

LIGHTNING HITS DYKSTRA HOME

Lightning struck the home of Allen and Karen Dykstra at Fruitland Acres east of Thompson Falls Friday evening, but the resulting fire was battled by Mrs. Dyksra and her daughter Elizabeth until the Thompson Falls Rural Fire Dept. crew arrived.

Mrs. Dykstra said little damage resulted. "You can't see where it hit the roof from the outside and most of the damage is from tearing out some ceiling to reach the fire," observed Karen.

She said she did not think the house caught a bolt at full strength. She said it appeared the lightning followed the metal backing on the insulation before igniting.

Mother and daughter brought a water hose inside to extinguish the blaze and almost had the fire out when firemen arrived.

Allen was at work at Vinson Timber Products when the bolt hit.