Defendant receives suspended sentence

Lynden Flagen appeared before Judge Karen Townsend on Tuesday for an adjudication hearing on a petition to revoke. Flagen admitted to two non-compliance probation violations, including law violations that had led to charges in Lake County, which he has since been convicted of. Following discussion between the parties, Flagen imposed a suspended sentence that will run concurrent to the sentence imposed in the Lake County case. Judge Townsend made recommendations for Flagen to be screened for appropriate treatment and remanded him to the custody of the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the Department of Corrections.

Appearing for his omnibus hearing, Brandon Goodrum proceeded to enter a change of plea, following a plea agreement being reached between all parties. Goodrum pled guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Townsend set sentencing for August 16.