OPEN FOR EXPLORING

July 14, 2022
Miriah Kardelis
The Forest Service used a crane to set a new bridge earlier this month on Graves Creek road. The bridge burned during the Thorne Creek Fire in 2021. At left, Graves Creek rushes down the canyon below the falls.
Kate Baxter
