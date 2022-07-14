ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

OPEN FOR EXPLORING

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

July 14, 2022

Miriah Kardelis

The Forest Service used a crane to set a new bridge earlier this month on Graves Creek road. The bridge burned during the Thorne Creek Fire in 2021. At left, Graves Creek rushes down the canyon below the falls.

Kate Baxter

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021