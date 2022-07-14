Hi-Land Construction offers variety of services

There is a new, locally owned, full-service construction contractor in Trout Creek offering a wide variety of services. Hi-Land Construction is owned and operated by Mike Erwin and Dustin Nelson and is a start-to-finish construction contracting business.

"My business partner Dustin Nelson and I started this company last year in April, and we have been busy ever since," said co-owner and operator Mike Erwin. "We are a registered Montana contractor, and we are fully licensed to put in septic systems here in Sanders County."

According to Erwin, the business performs everything from site prep and land clearing to developing roadways. They also work with multiple contractors that they bring in to pour concrete. Additionally, Erwin says, "We do landscaping, rock walls, site prep and we are certified in our county to prep for and install septic systems. We also dig in power lines and prep everything for the electricians to come in and do their work. We are a start-to-finish contractor."

Erwin was born and raised in Sanders County, and he and his wife Natalie have two young children. He had previously been on the road traveling when an opportunity came up for him to start Hi-Land Construction, allowing him to be closer to home.

"I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to be at home near my friends and family. I had lived here my whole youth and had been away working on the road for a good while," said Erwin. "I moved back and got into construction because I like helping people out, and I always enjoyed the dirt work and running equipment," he added.

Erwin and Nelson have also put in a great deal of time giving back to the community through their business. "I am a member of the Cabinet Ridge Riders, and our business Hi-Land Construction has volunteered to help move the groomer in and out during snowsports season so that the trails are more accessible. We are also helping with the pickleball court project going on at the park," Erwin said. "We prepped all of the dirt work for that project, and we are going to continue to give back to our community when and where we can," he added.

Lately Hi-Land Construction has been doing a lot of renovation work and upgrading of customers' properties. Erwin said they strive to do work that leaves their customers in awe.

"We are most proud of the finishing touches we put on our work. We thoroughly enjoy getting to see the positive reactions from our customers. We work hard to make sure our customers get to experience the wow factor in everything that we do for them," said Erwin. "We are fair when it comes to our pricing structure. Most of the people that we work for are very excited and happy when it comes to the value of our finished product."

Hi-Land Construction is based out of Trout Creek. Erwin, Nelson and company are looking forward to meeting with their neighbors and new customers.

"We would love to help people in our community to take care of their properties. We want people to know that we always do our best to be fair and we do top-notch quality work. We do a thorough job in hopes that our clients won't need to see us again unless they want our help with another project," Erwin stated. "We at Hi-Land Construction hope to be around for years to come."

Hi-Land Construction operates from dawn until dusk Monday through Friday and is available on weekends when they need to make sure a project is finished and done right in a timely manner, Erwin noted. The company shop is located at 2990 Hwy 200 in Trout Creek. For more information, call (406) 529-2860.