Paddlers to gather in Trout Creek

Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) is bringing back the Paddlin’ Poker Run this weekend. Registration and paddle will begin at 10 a.m.Saturday, July 16, at the Trout Creek boat launch and will be open until noon.

The route will take approximately three to four hours to complete. First card will be drawn at Trout Creek boat launch, participants will then paddle to station two at Malibu Beach, over to station three at Trout Creek Bay, up to station four at Robinson’s dock and station five will be at Wayside Bar and Grill where the last card will be drawn. The last card must be drawn by 4 p.m.

“The last time we held this event was in 2016,” said TCCIA chair Liz Stender. “People can arrive in Trout Creek early and enjoy biscuits and gravy at the Lakeside or pick up one of The Local Store’s famous breakfast burritos and other breakfast assortments.”

Each poker hand is $5 and participants must be 18 or older to play. Stender says any age is welcome to paddle for free.

There will be a shuttle service to assist with parking. “Folks can unload their people and their kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards and then park at the school parking lot and be shuttled back down to the boat launch,” Stender said. Parking is limited and TCCIA encourages participants to take advantage of the free shuttle service.

“There will be a luau and live music at the Wayside after the paddle or folks can walk on over to the Lakeside for the car show or to catch more live music,” Stender said.

The top three card hands will be awarded half of the pot payout. All paddlers must follow state regulations, register and sign a waiver before the paddle begins. Maps will be provided for the paddle route. For more information contact Stender at (406) 531-2719.