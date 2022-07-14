Pardee, Wilkinson lead Tuesday play

The Easy Street Autoworks team played a tight game as Ron Beaty, Dave Garr, Jenz Jantzen and Charlie Hooten locked in the low team gross of 179 last Tuesday at River's Bend. The Custom Ventures team consisting of Kade Pardee, Scott Pardee, Ty Pardee and Thomas Marcus pooled efforts and clinched the low team net of 142. Ty Pardee took the low individual gross with a score of 40 and Shawn Wilkinson the low individual net with a 32.

Over on the course Ty Pardee strategically claimed closest to the pin in three on No. 11, and Dave Petteys walked the ball along to claim the long put on No. 12. Scott Pardee went closest to the pin on No. 14, and Steve Clark sank the long putt on No. 15. Carter Meyer took closest to the pin on 17 and Doug Czerwinski and Mike Normandin had the longest drives during play on No. 18.

Ron Reedy sank the long putt on No. 3, Kade Pardee took that honor on No. 6, and Scott Pardee had the other long drive on No. 9. Howard Morkert's drive was closest to the pin on No. 5.

Six golfers had chip-ins last Tuesday: Mike Normandin, Dave Garr and Arthur Potts each made a chip-in on No. 10, Carter Meyer on No. 11, Doug Robichaud on No. 16 and Scott Rasor on No. 17.

STANDINGS

Custom Ventures 47

Bear Muscle Fitness 45

Noxon Quik Stop 42

Feed-N-Fuel 41.5

Big Sky Pantry 38

Easy Street Auto 37

Internet Kitchen 35

MT's Best Builders 34.5