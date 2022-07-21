Classics shine in Lakeside's annual car show

The Lakeside Resort in Trout Creek hosted its annual Cool Summer Nights Car Show last weekend, showcasing 41 classic cars from around the area. "The event was a success," said Rachel Aumiller with The Lakeside.

First place went to Bob Gridley with his 1955 Chevy pickup. "He won a Blackfoot basket and an Easy Street sweatshirt," Aumiller said.

Charlie Shelor won second place with his 1965 Pontiac GTO. Shelor took home a Napa tire repair kit, a shirt and a hat from Zip Beverage.

Third place went to Tom and Donna Smith with a 1954 Chevy Belair. They received a $25 gift card from Harvest Foods and a shirt from Zip Beverage. Their classic car was voted as People's Choice winning them a beverage cooler from Zip Beverage.

Best paint job went to Ron and Tina Hooten with their 1937 Ford Sedan. They won a $25 gift card from Harvest Foods, a shirt and a hat from Zip Beverage.

A raffle for a S&S Sports gift card was won by John Costello and a second raffle for a Coca-Cola bear was won by Les and Jackie Dean.