Jerry W. Cox

June 16, 1958 - December 6, 2021

Perfectionist, mechanical and engineering mastermind, drone photographer, sharpshooter, muscle car restorationist, dirt bike enthusiast, guitarist, sketch artist, etc. "Jerry was the most talented person I ever had the privilege to love and learn from," said Patty Shea, his wife.

Jerry was born in Hot Springs, Montana, raised in Thompson Falls and graduated with the Thompson Falls High School Class of 1976. Jerry spent 38 years with Avista Utilities (formerly The Washington Water Power Company) mainly in the generating facilities, finishing his notable career managing the six dams on the Spokane River from Post Falls, Idaho, to Little Falls, Washington.

He preferred working, creating and problem-solving alone but treasured quality time with close friends. His roots were always in Montana where he and his beloved dog, Jessie, created many wonderful memories.

He loved his many shop projects, his last being the restoration of a 1982 Ford 5400 tractor from the ground-up and paint; it is a showpiece. He would visualize the end product and then would painstakingly plan and design every detail. No matter what the feat when working alone, he found a way to use leverage to accomplish anything and everything by himself; he was amazing.

JERRY COX

Jerry was kind, loving and intricately thoughtful with cards and gifts. He believed a heart-felt presentation was everything.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Patty Shea, and his sister Pat and brother Dean and numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Florence Cox, two brothers John and Bob, and one sister Lovella.

We will miss his smile, his laugh and the occasional Cheshire cat grin. Thanks to all of you, his family and friends, who accepted him exactly as he was!

Please join us for an informal gathering/celebration of life on Thursday, July 28, from 2 p.m. and on at Terry and Renee Taylor's Lazy T Ranch, located at 18 Birdland Bay Rd, Thompson Falls.