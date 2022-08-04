Modern Homesteader

Living harmoniously

From day one of starting this homesteading adventure of mine, I have always made a promise that all my animals would get along and live harmoniously together. The dogs would get along with the cats, the chickens would get along with the ducks and it was always the dream for all of them to be able to wander about freely together.

I’m not sure if it’s luck or patience, maybe a little bit of both; but somehow, some way, it worked. That’s not to say it didn’t take a few years. Training the dogs not to chase the chickens and training the cats not to eat the chickens, that was quite the feat. I would take the dogs out to the brooder every morning and let them smell each chick. When the cats were kittens, I would take them out into the run and for supervised play dates.

Eventually, they all figured it out – that we are all family. Adding more animals over the years has gotten easier with each passing. After the chickens, the ducks came. After the ducks, more chickens of course. Even now, the honey bees and chickens drink from the same water without hesitation.

This year, several new members have come along. My two turkeys, Stella and Stan Lee, have been crucial at warning me of the presence of predators. Just the other day, I had to scare off a coyote that was looking for a snack. I could hear Stan Lee from inside. His turkey call is quite loud and sharp when need be.

Now I can’t forget to mention Dax. He is a 77-pound puppy. Half Great Pyrenees and half Anatolian Shepherd. At just six months, he still has so much to learn but has learned so much already. As a livestock guardian dog, he’s here to help guard the flock, as well as all the other critters around this place. At first, it was touch and go. While I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body, he sure does love to chase.

It’s something we’ve been working on. I’ve joined several groups on Facebook but didn’t want to deal with the negative posts so I have left them all as well. Training is a lot of work and there’s nothing easy about it. I have no intention of giving up just because we have a few bad days here and there. But I am happy to report his natural pack instincts have kicked in and I can see he knows the birds are part of this family.

He can now roam freely with the chickens, ducks and the turkeys. I’m there to supervise, but it’s mainly to keep him from eating all the bird feed. My next endeavor will be to integrate the new tortoise. Wish me luck.

Reach Miriah at [email protected]