SHOWDOWN AT THE COYOTE

Ethan Brown, Corey Franck and Shawn Franck prepare to take off during a semifinal heat.

The annual Wild Coyote Days celebration was held last weekend. One of the more popular events is the lawnmower races. Coyote staff said despite the 100-plus degree temperatures, the races drew a record number of people. Shawn Franck of Thompson Falls, who owns Francks' Auto with his son Corey, won the event. Along with the races, the event featured live music and assorted vendors.

Annie Wooden Corey Franck tumbles off his mower after missing a corner.

Here's a look at the lawnmower races, by the numbers.

10 lawnmowers entered the race on Saturday.

7 were running at the start.

6 laps per heat.

4 sets of heat laps, followed by two semifinal heats and a championship

2 leaders in the finals. Ethan Brown of Thompson Falls led for about half of the race before Shawn Frank passed him for the win.

1 off-track crash when Corey Frank missed a turn, prompting Brad McGuigan to raise the caution flag and eventually restart the race.