T. Falls dental clinic continues to expand

River Town Dental has been open and serving patients in and around Thompson Falls since March of 2021. The team at River Town is expanding in an effort to offer accessible dental care to the community.

"We believe in helping the community as much as possible so they don't have to travel to a bigger city for treatment," said owner operator and practicing dentist Dr. Timothy Bagnell. "We are growing and expanding rapidly. We have added two doctors and have another hygienist coming in September to serve the community. Our staff is caring and compassionate to our patients and each other. We perform most dental procedures in our office so patients don't have to travel," added Dr. Bagnell.

The team at River Town Dental doesn't consider other providers as competitors but as colleagues. "River Town Dental are Medicaid providers, along with being in network with Delta Dental and Humana. We do have highly trained providers who attend courses for further education and to keep up with the ever advancing dental technology. All of us at River Town Dental want the best for our patients," commented Dr. Bagnell. Along with Bagnell, Dr. Kyle Bagnell, Dr. Kenzie Thuringer and Dr. John Rausch provide dental care at River Town Dental. Kyle Bagnell and Thuringer live in Polson, as does Tim Bagnell, and Rausch lives in Bigfork. They all believe that there is such a high need for dental work in Thompson Falls that they are willing to travel back and forth. The clinic in Thompson Falls has a staff of 15 employees.

River Town Dental offers most dental procedures directly in their office. "We offer root canal treatments, same-day crowns, dental implants, fillings, dental cleanings, extractions and removable prosthetics such as dentures," said Dr. Bagnell. "We have partnered with Dream Anesthesia and Dr. Eric Nygard to offer general anesthesia for patients wanting wisdom teeth removed, patients with phobias, and also to help us complete the more difficult cases," he added. Orthodontist Dr. Troy Shaw also visits and works out of River Town monthly as a satellite office.

Dr. Kyle Bagnell

The team at River Town offer technologically advanced services such as 3-D printing of night guards, surgical guides and temporary dentures. They can also do same-day crown restorations. "We are proud of the new technology we've brought to our practice," mentioned Dr. Bagnell, who believes in supporting the communities' schools and has joined booster clubs and given money toward sports uniforms. "Our office also has a golf team for the Avista golf tournament, which we are excited to be a part of," said Dr. Bagnell.

Business has been successful for River Town and they are trying to keep up with the ever growing population of Sanders County. "It has been great getting to know the community. We are lucky to have added doctors and hygienists to our practice lately to help with this need," commented Dr. Bagnell. River Town offers interest-free financing as well as cash and senior discounts to help fit into any budget. They also prioritize treatment so patients can get treatment done at a pace that works for them financially.

Bagnell also owns and operates dental clinics in Frenchtown and Bigfork. For more info, call (406) 827-4681 or visit river

towndentists.com.