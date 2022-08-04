TCCIA, CNSC team up for fundraiser

Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) is lending a helping hand in this year’s luminary fundraiser hosted by the Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC). The Luminary Lighting Ceremony is one of CNSC’s and fundraising events and TCCIA wants to help with the cause. There will be a booth at the Trout Creek fire hall selling luminaries for $5 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August, 13 during the Huckleberry Festival.

“The cutoff to normally purchase luminaries is August 5,” said TCCIA chairperson Liz Stender. “The cancer network is making extra for Trout Creek to sell at the festival. We are hoping to partner more with them in the future.”

All proceeds go to help Sanders County residents who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment. “A luminaria is a white paper bag filled with sand to weigh it down. Inside is a battery-operated tea light and the name you wish to memorialize or honor,” Stender said.

Luminarias can also be purchased at locations around the county until August 5 for $5. In Hot Springs, luminarias can be purchased at the library and the Coffee Hound; Paws Here and 2 Feathers Nail Salon in Plains; Edward Jones in Thompson Falls and Johnson’s Hardware in Noxon.

“This is our first year selling in other locations besides Plains,” said CNSC vice president Sherryl Wachob. “This year we are expanding to include these towns to pull the community together since the cancer network serves all of Sanders County.”

The luminarias will be put on display at the locations from dusk to dawn on August 12, 13 and 14. “We want to put the word out there that we are here to help,” Wachob said. “People will get $900 after they have received a diagnosis from a doctor and are undergoing treatment. You will get a check within about a week that you can use on gas, a house payment or anything.”

To donate to the Sanders County Cancer Network, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1311 Plains, MT 59859. Call (406) 970-6242 for more information on how to help the CNSC.

“All of us know someone who has been affected by cancer one way or another,” Stender said. “This is such a great cause to help spread the word.”