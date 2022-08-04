Bonita Mae “Bonnie” Purcell Rasmussen, 81, went to be with our heavenly father July 12, 2022, in Plains, Montana.

Bonnie was born August 7, 1940, in Shelby, Montana, to Robert and Anna Mae Purcell. She was the youngest of four children. She attended schools in Shelby and Great Falls, Montana. At 16 Bonnie met the love of her life, Dale Rasmussen, and was married to him in April of 1957. She then joined her husband in San Diego, California, where he was stationed with the United States Navy. Of this marriage came four children.

Other than her family, Bonnie loved traveling with her husband on his motorcycle, camping, visiting friends and extended family near and far, bowling, riding horses, cooking, sewing and crocheting. She was an amazing seamstress. Her husband, children and grandchildren were the light of her whole existence.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her brother, Robert; her parents, Robert and Anna Mae Purcell; husband, Dale Rasmussen; sisters, Delores McAllister and Shirley Alexander; and great-grandson Christian Nicholas Seymour. Bonnie is survived by her children; two daughters, Anna Mae Warner (Bryson) of Lavina, Montana, and Connie Duncan (Carl) of Tucson, Arizona; two sons, Dale Jr. (Paula) and Robert of Trout Creek, Montana; brother, Kurt Paduano (Donna) of Knoxville, Tennesee; eight grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

All that she was and all that she did was to make her home a special place for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will forever live in our hearts.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.