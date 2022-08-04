Hill Gang cheats for wins

They say cheaters never prosper. Not so for Over the Hill Gang at River's Bend this week, who played a game of Cheaters Golf. During their Monday rounds, each golfer got one foot wedge, one toss and one tee box mulligan.

Gary Thompson was the best cheater, coming in with the low men's gross of 37. Darrell "Torgy" Torgrimson show the low men's net of 27. For the women, Jan Thompson's 44 was the low gross and Lana Nolen shot the low net of 37.

The Thompson duo slammed the long drives on No. 18, and Gary had the long putt on No. 11 and his drive was closes to the pin on No. 14. Sweeetening the round for Mr. Thompaon was a birdie on No. 15.

Russ Wood was closes to the pin in two on No. 10, Tom Holleran sank the long putt on No. 12 and Barb Mosher took that honor on No. 13. Bruce Sterling had the long putt on No. 15 and Barb Wooden's was best on No. 16, while Dave Petteys sane the long putts on No. 17 and 18.

Mike Normandin and Jerry Neal had the only chip-ins of the day, on No. 16 and 15, respectively.