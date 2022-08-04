Lucky No. 7 for Tuesday league

The heat was rising and the scores were falling at River's Bend as the Tuesday men's league gathered for another round of play. Hole No. 7 was the lucky one on the evening as three golfers chipped it in. Rick Hagedorn, Scott Rasor and Bill Nolen each sank shots off the green on No. 7

Feed & Fuel's Mike Normandin, Steve Clark, Dave Petteys and Doug Gunderson shot the low team gross of 179. The Bear Muscle Fitness team of Rick Hagedorn, John Mosher, Doug Robichaud and Steve Fairbank had the low team net of 148. Kade Pardee show the low gross of 42 and Gunderson's 31 was good enough for low net.

Ty Pardee and Dave Garr smashed the long drives on No. 9, Jens Jantzen was closes tot he pin on No. 8 and Ron Beaty took that honor on No. 5. Long putts for the night went to Rusty Sharp on No. 3 and Cody Mosher on No. 6, while Arthur Potts' third shot was closest to the pin on No. 2.

STANDINGS

Custom Ventures 92

Easy Street Auto 87.5

Feed & Fuel 87.5

Bear Muscle Fitness 79.5

Noxon Quik Stop 78.5

Big Sky Pantry 77

MT's Best Builders 71

Internet Kitchen 67