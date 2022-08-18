Megan and Andy Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls announce the birth of their daughter, Charlette Ray Hardenbrook. Charlette was birth at 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins a sister, Alexandria.

Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Oregon. Maternal great-grandparent is Dave Round of Dayville, Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Oklahoma. Paternal great-grandparents are Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.

Welcome, Charlette!