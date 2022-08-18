ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Charlette Ray Hardenbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 18, 2022

Charlette Ray Hardenbrook

Megan and Andy Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls announce the birth of their daughter, Charlette Ray Hardenbrook. Charlette was birth at 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins a sister, Alexandria.

Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Oregon. Maternal great-grandparent is Dave Round of Dayville, Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Oklahoma. Paternal great-grandparents are Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.

Welcome, Charlette!

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021