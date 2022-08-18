HUCK FEST FEVER

Annual event draws thousands to Trout Creek for food, crafts and fun

David Clark of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, demonstrates how to use a pottery wheel at the Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. He had a booth for his Clark Stoneware business.

Each year, more and more people flock to the small town of Trout Creek to celebrate the purple goodness that grows on local mountainsides. The 42nd Annual Huckleberry Festival was held last weekend, packing the Trout Creek Park with thousands of residents and visitors.

Saturday started with the huckleberry pancake breakfast put on by the volunteer fire department, followed by the parade down Highway 200. Spectators said the parade was one of the biggest and best yet for the festival. After the parade, the park was packed with people as they visited nearly 100 vendor booths, including local crafters, woodworkers and nonprofit groups. The Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls sells fry bread in their booth. By early Sunday, the group had run out of pulled pork.

The festival committee sells huckleberry milkshakes and this year offered hand-dipped corn dogs. One festival goer said it was the best corn dog he had ever had. The Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) sold cups and cones of huckleberry ice cream. On Saturday alone, TCCIA went through nearly 118 gallons of ice cream. Other goodies available at the festival included nachos, burgers, soft pretzels and plenty of cold drinks to keep the crowd hydrated on the warm summer weekend.

The festival auction was held Saturday afternoon, with items from local businesses and festival vendors garnering nearly $5,000 total, the most ever for an auction. Items included a battery-operated chainsaw, an inflatable paddleboard, pet food and gift certificates for tires, oil changes, haircuts and fresh flowers. Auctioneer Kevin Hill kept the crowd entertained under the summer sun through the hourlong auction. Following the auction, children showed off their talents in the annual talent show.

On Sunday, judges picked the best of the best in the jam, jelly and desserts contests. First prize in the jams and jellies contest went to Nick Ganatos's huckleberry habanero pepper jelly. Second place went to Patric Cushion for her peach cobbler jelly. Dessert entries were judged in senior and junior divisions. In the senior division, Sophia LaFrinier's huckleberry cake pops were the judges' favorites, and Miranda bulge's "huckbarb" pie placed second. Gracie Thorn's huckleberry cupcakes won first place and Shiloh Huntsman's huckleberry chocolate muffins were second.

Miriah Kardelis Christin Peterson, age 10 of Missoula, looks up with cheeks full of pie during the pie eating contest on Saturday.

The weather on Saturday was perfect for the Sanders County Dog Training Club to host demonstrations. The club's secretary, Debbie Mason, was there with her dog Marley, who she says was a rescue puppy. "We started training when he was one and we've worked on it until he was six," Mason said. "Training is a lifetime thing. You always train so you always get better and it creates a stronger bond with your dog."

Mason set up both a rally course, which she says is all about keeping your dog calm and controlled, as well as an agility course, which is a fast paced course where you lead your dog through different obstacles.

Several festival goers and their furry companions stopped by to watch Marley, who was ready to show off his agility skills. Mason led Marley through tunnels and hoops with quick weaves and tight turns before one big jump for the finale. Mason plans on holding an agility training course through the club some time after Labor Day this year.

The 2023 Huckleberry Festival is set for August 12 and 13. For more information or to volunteer, go to http://www.huckleberryfestival.com.