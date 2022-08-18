Question of the Week

What aspect of the Huckleberry Festival do you enjoy most?

JADE STEVENS, Thompson Falls - “The overwhelming sense of community and the positive attitudes all the way around.”

COLLIN KOFFLER, Thompson Falls - “The variety of booths and the different vendors from all around the country.”

ABIGAIL JONES, Thompson Falls - “All of the dogs, I like how so many people brought their dogs with them this year.”

KAMBER TORTI, Thompson Falls - “All of the food and all of the dogs!”

JENNIFER GRISSOM, Orange, California - “So far I would have to say the ice cream as well as the community and the inviting environment.”

BOBBIE DENIO, Trout Creek - “The ice cream sundaes with huckleberry sauce, the community and I also enjoy that so many people have brought their dogs with them.”