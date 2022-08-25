SCENIC SUNSET

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
August 25, 2022
Ed Moreth
Fires in the area help diffuse the light and turn a sunset into a colorful picture at the Sanders County Fairgrounds beach in Plains, where a jet skier moves back and forth across the Clark Fork River.
