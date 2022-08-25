Lightning causes area wildfires

Thunderstorms throughout Northwest Montana over the weekend caused several wildfires to start in and around Sanders County.

The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Fire Division reported on Tuesday that the Revais Fire west of Dixon had burned about 15 acres and was 0% contained. "The fire is located in very steep, rocky, rugged terrain," CSKT reported in a press release. "Aviation will be used to slow this fire. A control line and fuel break are being constructed at the bottom of Revais Creek near structures. The lightning-caused fire started Saturday.

The Sullivan Fire is burning 13 miles north of Hot Springs. CSKT reported Tuesday that the fire was estimated at 80 acres with 10% containment. Crews were able to construct a control line around the fire's perimeter on Monday and air tankers were used in grass openings to slow the fire's spread, CSKT stated. Fifty-five personnel were assigned to the Sullivan Fire.

The Garceau Fire, also being managed by the CSKT Division of Fire, has burned an estimated 6,724 acres between Polson and Hot Springs. CSKT reported on Tuesday that the fire was 55% contained with 340 personnel currently assigned to it. No evacuations were in place as of Tuesday and no structures were threatened by the fire. Some roads in the area were closed due to the fire. "Please stay out of the area, there will be a lot of fire traffic on these roads," CSKT stated.

The Garceau Fire started Tuesday, August 16. The fire grew quickly and residents in the Hot Springs and Lonepine area reported seeing smoke and flames in the distance last week. The fire was first reported at about 200 acres, but grew to 5,000 acres by Friday.