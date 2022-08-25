Our Viewpoint

Here we go again, back to school

I remember my first day of kindergarten very well. I remember very distinctly not wanting my mom to leave. I remember standing outside Mrs. Garrison's kindergarten classroom at Thompson Falls Elementary and not wanting to go in. I think my mom finally got me to let go because my friend Brooke was already in the classroom.

That first step into kindergarten is huge. For the kids, it's a whole new routine, new first experiences, new friends and a new way of life that will last at least the next 13 years. For the parents, it's a whole new routine, new first experiences, probably some new friends and a new way of life that will last at least the next 13 years.

In other words, it's a big deal for all involved.

A friend told me this week about the German tradition of giving kids a giant Schultute, also called a sugar cone or a school cone, filled with treats and treasures to celebrate their very first day of school. She remembered getting hers and was planning on giving her grandson one this week as he started kindergarten.

Kindergarten is totally worth celebrating, for the parents, the kids and for the teachers and staff. It's both exciting and scary. So congratulations to the incoming class of 2035. We're excited to see all you can accomplish.

— Annie Wooden