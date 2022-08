Nanette Blake and shop dog Pearl are ready to serve customers at Farmhouse Blooms, located at 507 Main Street in Thompson Falls.

The floral shop in Thompson Falls has a new name and a new owner. Nanette Blakc purchased the shop at 507 Main Street and opened Farmhouse Blooms.

Blake previously sold real estate. After visiting family in Oregon, she decided to come back and thought she might settle in the Sandpoint, Idaho,...