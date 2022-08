FIRST IN LINE – EMT student Emma Mortenson starts Pastor Chris Mull out with a blood pressure check during Costner Care Family Clinic's free screening day at the Gospel Way Church in Plains.

Most people go to church for spiritual healing, but on Friday at the Gospel Way Church in Plains, it was more of a physical healing. It was "Free Health Screening Day" at the church, put on by the Costner Care Family Clinic.

Eight people from Plains, Heron and Lewistown, Montana, ranging in ag...