Church, food bank team up to help local children

Debbie O'Toole (from left), Shelby Harmon and Susan Cordero help pack new backpacks with school supplies for 42 students in Thompson Falls and Trout Creek.

Elementary students of Thompson Falls and Trout Creek received a little extra help with their back to school shopping this year. With contributions from members of the Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls and funding from the thrift store at Community Harvest Food Bank, 42 students received new backpacks and school supplies.

With the help of Susan Cordero, Debbie O'Toole, Shelby Harmon and Evie Arend with Community Harvest Food Bank, backpacks were packed full with supplies specific to each student's grade.

"Students received erasers, notebooks, a lot of glue and glue sticks and everything that was on their back-to-school list we received from their teachers," Arend said. This is the third year the food bank and thrift store have been able to provide new backpacks and school supplies to their client's elementary students.

While the money made from the thrift store goes back to the food bank to purchase food, Arend says they saw a need when they noticed donated school supplies were flying off the shelves. That's when they made the decision to use the funds to start the backpack program.

Last year, Arend says they were able to help around 30 students and is glad to see the program continue to grow. The food bank is continuing to see a need for their services. "We serviced 85 families in August," Arend said. "That's the highest number we've ever had, the need for food is growing."

Arend says it was the generous donations from the community that made the backpack program possible. "It's wonderful to see these kids come in and try on their new backpacks," she said. "It's just a blessing to help them."