County hosts Stockmen's Association show

In the first Western Montana Stockmen's Association Jackpot Show in Sanders County, a Hot Springs resident received the reserve championship and a $75 cash prize.

Brooke Jackson took the reserve in the cow and calf category at the association's annual competition, this time at Sanders County Fair on Saturday. Sixteen boys and girls from in and out of Sanders County took part in the near hour-long show, including Jackson and Nick McAllister, both of Hot Springs. The two 15-year-olds both competed in the cow and calf category. McAllister is a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Hot Springs and competed with his cow, "Betty." His calf, "Lou," was handled in the arena by Nick's brother, Jack. Jackson is a member of the Hot Springs Wranglers 4-H club and the FFA. She handled her cow, "Shanequa," while her sister, Sage, led the calf, "LaFonda," in the arena.

Hayley Bergh of Ronan took the cow and calf championship, which netted her $100 and a special buckle. There were 11 competitors in the heifer category. The championship went to Kemrie Cross of Charlo. Sierra Symington of Ronan took the reserve. Each of the other participants received $50. All the heifers in the first group were given to the kids by the Western Montana Stockmen's Association last year, said Jackson.

The Western Montana Stockmen's Association was formed five years ago when Buddy Westphal of Polson donated the first scholarship heifer, said Hot Springs resident Richard Jackson, the association's first president and the Sanders County Fair beef and dairy barn superintendent. The program has grown every year and more than 60 heifers have been given to members of the 4-H and Future Farmers of America in Sanders, Flathead, Lake, Missoula, Lincoln, and Mineral counties. Jackson noted that some of the heifer recipients have donated animals back into the program.

The jackpot show rotates to a different county each year. In past shows, Sanders County participants included: Clint Lien of the FFA, Gabby Jarvis, Maddy Grieco, both of the former 4-H Little Bitterroot Club, and Hot Springs Wranglers Aubrey Tulloch and sister Mackenzie Tulloch.

Jodi Pauly of Deer Lodge served as the judge for the competition. She also judged the 4-H beef, dairy, swine, sheep, and goat competitions this year. Judging was on the animals, not the kids' showmanship. Pauly said it was a tough competition because they all had quality animals. She said the cows had good profiles, shapes, udders, and frames. She said Cross' cow was an easier selection because it was such a quality cow. Picking the reserve animal, however, was tough, as was the grand and reserve for the cow and calf class, she said.

Jackson said the Western Montana Stockmen's Association is an excellent program for boys and girls in 4-H and FFA. "We're trying to teach the kids responsibility and agriculture," said Dusty Smith of Ronan. He said it's a great way for kids to get into ranching, farming or some other facet of agriculture.

"It was amazing. We're still getting great feedback," said Jackson, who serves on the association's board of directors. Jackson said that since the Saturday show, more ranchers have said they'd like to donate money or heifers to the program. In addition, after seeing the show, kids have asked about the program.

Smith said that 4-H or FFA members between the ages of 10-16 years old who live in one of the six WMSA counties are eligible to apply for a heifer scholarship program. They must submit an application no later than Dec. 1. The application must have a recommendation from a 4-H or FFA leader, have a mentor who will help with the project, and they have to submit an essay. Anyone with questions on the program can contact Smith, the program's vice president, at 406-370-2505.

The show was done in Flathead County last year. Jackson said it might be held in Missoula County next year and he'd like to see more Sanders County kids involved in the program. He was especially pleased that his daughter took the reserve championship. He said she has worked long and hard on taking care of the cows and is following in the footsteps of Sage and Sydney, her older sisters, who won countless times at the county fair with their animals. Brooke has been a 4-H member for eight years and three years in the FFA.

McAllister spent seven years in the Hot Springs Wranglers before joining the FFA two years ago.