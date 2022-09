Faith Palmer, a junior at Thompson Falls High School, won first place in the Abayance Bay triangular meet in Eureka last week.

The Blue Hawk cross country team traveled north to Eureka for competition ahead of Labor Day weekend. Thompson Falls competed in the Abayance Bay Triangular last Thursday with Libby and Eureka.

Junior Faith Palmer and senior Mollie Nichols dominated the varsity girls, with Palmer finishing fir...